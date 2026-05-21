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Anton Stach Injury: Left out of Germany squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Stach (ankle) was not called up by Germany for the World Cup and remains a doubt for Sunday's season finale against West Ham.

Stach had been stretchered off during the Brighton fixture with a painful ankle injury, and his omission from manager Julian Nagelsmann's squad is a deeply disappointing outcome for a player who had been pushing hard to earn a place in the tournament roster after returning ahead of schedule from a previous ankle ligament issue. The midfielder's availability for Sunday's final fixture of the Leeds United season will be assessed over the coming days, with the club monitoring his condition before making any decisions on his involvement against West Ham.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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