Anton Stach Injury: Likely out until May

Stach (ankle) is likely set to miss out until May, according to manager Daniel Farke, per the BBC. "It's difficult to say - with a ligament injury, you'd say it's not realistic that they were able to help us in April, but of course, the medical department is trying everything. It's a crunch point of the season. At this moment, it's realistic to say that we'll see them back in May."

Stach is going to need some time to recover and is eyeing around a three-week absence, as he is unlikely to see the field again until May. This will be a major loss for the club as they have to do without their leading midfielder, having started in 25 games this season while bagging seven goal contributions. His absence will open up more time for Ilia Gruev, Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka, as the club will hope they can remain out of the relegation zone without Stach.