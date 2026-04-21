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Anton Stach Injury: Still not in team training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2026 at 4:26am

Stach (ankle) remains absent from team training, according to coach Daniel Farke. "Anton won't travel with us as he is not back in team training yet. We have to see day by day. I hope that he comes back into team training as soon as possible. I think for this injury it's realistic for a return in May. But it's a question of days not weeks."

Stach has been sidelined with an ankle ligament injury for several weeks and his continued absence from the training pitch confirms he will not be available for the immediate fixtures ahead. The German midfielder has been one of Leeds' most important players this season with seven goal contributions across 25 starts, making his extended absence a significant blow for the club. Ilia Gruev, Sean Longstaff and Ao Tanaka have been sharing the midfield load in his absence and will continue to do so until Stach is cleared to return.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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