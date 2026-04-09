Anton Stach headshot

Anton Stach Injury: Won't face United

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 9, 2026 at 8:47am

Stach (ankle) is out for Monday's match against Manchester United, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Not the best news today, in general. Anton will definitely miss the game on Monday, ankle injury after the cup game."

Stach is going to remain out for the upcoming match after he went down in FA Cup play last time out, still suffering from an ankle injury. Unfortunately for the club, this is a major loss, as they will have to do without their talisman in the midfield, needing to fill some big shoes while he is out. The hope now will be that this is only a short absence, as the club is still only four points above relegation, with Ilia Gruev likely to see more minutes due to Stach's absence.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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