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Anton Stach Injury: Won't play season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2026

Stach (ankle) is out for Sunday's match against West Ham, according to manager Daniel Farke. "Obviously, with Anton [Stach], a bit mixed news. So bad news is that he is not available for this game. The good news is that it is not a major injury. He just needs to be stitched anyhow. And if the game were next Wednesday or Thursday, he would be available. So it is not a major injury. Just for this game, it is not possible. He will definitely miss this game."

Stach is going to miss the end of the season after suffering an ankle injury, needing stitches, and not being risked in the season finale. After also missing the German national team, this has been a rough week for the midfielder, now with his sights focused on a recovery heading into the next season. The club's lead midfielder ends the season with five goals and three assists in 29 appearances (28 starts) this campaign.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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