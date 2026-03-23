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Anton Stach News: 10 crosses in 0-0 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Stach generated two shots (zero on goal), 10 crosses (two accurate) and six corners in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Brentford.

Stach attempted 10 crosses and took two shots, completing two crosses. Six of his crosses came from corners, and he created three chances. This makes it six games in a row where Stach has created two or more chances.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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