Anton Stach News: 13 crosses in loss

Stach delivered a strong two-way performance in Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, attempting three shots, creating two chances and recording a season-high 13 crosses, including nine corners. He also contributed defensively with a season-high six tackles and one interception. The midfielder remains a dangerous presence on set pieces and could have added an assist for Joe Rodon if the goal had not been ruled out for offside. The German has attempted seven shots, created eight chances and delivered 25 crosses across his last three appearances, highlighting his constant involvement in the attacking phase for his side.