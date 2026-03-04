Anton Stach headshot

Anton Stach News: 13 crosses in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Stach registered three shots (one on goal), 13 crosses (two accurate) and nine corners in Tuesday's 1-0 loss to Sunderland.

Stach delivered a strong two-way performance in Tuesday's clash against Sunderland, attempting three shots, creating two chances and recording a season-high 13 crosses, including nine corners. He also contributed defensively with a season-high six tackles and one interception. The midfielder remains a dangerous presence on set pieces and could have added an assist for Joe Rodon if the goal had not been ruled out for offside. The German has attempted seven shots, created eight chances and delivered 25 crosses across his last three appearances, highlighting his constant involvement in the attacking phase for his side.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
SOC
FPL Gameweek 29: Best Teams to Target for Upcoming Fixtures
Author Image
BigMan Bakar
2 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 29
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
2 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 28
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
8 days ago