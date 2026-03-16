Anton Stach News: Leads team in crosses Sunday

Stach generated one shot (one on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Crystal Palace.

Stach had a decent match playmaking but couldn't break the tie, with his three chances created and five crosses going to waste. That said, the midfielder is up to three assists on 55 chances created this campaign to go along with 124 crosses, seeing a decent amount of work on corners as well.