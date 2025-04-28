Anton Stach News: Logs assist in loss

Stach delivered an assist, had one off-target shot, created two chances, made two tackles, six clearances and three interceptions and was shown a yellow card during Saturday's 3-2 loss against Borussia Dortmund.

Stach had another solid display on the defensive side of the ball and went even further here, assisting Adam Hlozek for his team's first goal just after the hour mark. Offensive contributions aren't common at all for the midfielder, who, on the other hand, is one of his team's steadiest performers at the less glamourous end, with 16 tackles, 38 clearances and 17 interceptions over his last eight starts.