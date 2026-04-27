Anton Stach headshot

Anton Stach News: Plays 45 minutes in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

Stach (ankle) came on at halftime in Sunday's 1-0 FA Cup semifinal defeat to Chelsea, returning ahead of his initial May timeline after recovering from an ankle ligament issue, according to coach Daniel Farke, per LeedsLive. "On Friday, it was the first time back in team training. Normally, if you're out for three and a half weeks, two sessions are not enough to take part, but this was a special occasion. Also Anton is a very special player for us."

Stach's early return was described as a special case by coach Daniel Farke, who acknowledged the medical staff had concerns about bringing him on at halftime given he had only returned to team training Friday. The German midfielder had been ruled out until May with the ankle ligament issue, making Sunday's appearance a notably accelerated recovery. Manager Daniel Farke added that he may have been forced to withdraw Stach had the match gone to extra time, underlining the cautious approach the club is taking with his workload. His availability going forward will depend on how he responds physically in the coming days.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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