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Anton Stach News: Returns to bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Stach (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's FA Cup showdown with Chelsea.

Stach returns to the bench for Sunday's clash after overcoming an ankle issue. The midfielder is back fit and available now and could play a role off the bench. There's some concern that he's not fully fit, as if he was he would likely have slotted straight back into the starting XI.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
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