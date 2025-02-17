Anton Stach News: Scores during return

Stach (heel) started and played 76 minutes in Sunday's 3-1 win over Bremen. He also scored one goal on four shots.

Stach is back from his heel injury, serving three matches on the sidelines due to the injury. He would see the start immediately, seeing a 76-minute stint of play. The midfielder also added a goal, with that his first of the season in league play and only his second goal contribution of the whole campaign. He should continue in a starting role, starting in 24 of his 25 appearances this season.