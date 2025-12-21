Stach scored a late, well-taken free kick to claim his third league goal of the season and his second from a direct free kick. The midfielder was heavily involved throughout in possession, creating five chances, delivering nine crosses and taking nine corners. Over his last four appearances, he has been a consistent attacking presence with 13 shot attempts, 13 chances created and 29 crosses, sending in at least six crosses in each match. Defensively, he has also contributed six tackles during that span, recording at least one in every game.