Anton Stach News: Scores opener in Friday's win
Stach scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-1 win over Burnley.
Stach opened up the scoring Friday with an outside-the-box strike in the 8th minute assisted by Jaka Bijol. It came on one of his five shots -- his second most in a match this season -- and he also created three chances and recorded seven crosses on the attack. He added one tackle, one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Brendan Aaronson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 355 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Premier League GW32 Predictions & Best Bets: Chelsea vs Man City, Man United vs Leeds & Top Futures Picks23 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3147 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3147 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More