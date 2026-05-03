Anton Stach News: Scores opener in Friday's win

Stach scored one goal to go with five shots (one on goal), seven crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Friday's 3-1 win over Burnley.

Stach opened up the scoring Friday with an outside-the-box strike in the 8th minute assisted by Jaka Bijol. It came on one of his five shots -- his second most in a match this season -- and he also created three chances and recorded seven crosses on the attack. He added one tackle, one interception and one clearance before he was subbed off in the 72nd minute for Brendan Aaronson.