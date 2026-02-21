Anton Stach headshot

Anton Stach News: Shines offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Stach scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa.

The midfielder was the engine for Leeds offensively, notching a goal and also providing service. He'll need to be a factor for Leeds to take points off a Man City side which has only conceded 25 goals in 27 EPL matches.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
More Stats & News
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach
