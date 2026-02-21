Anton Stach News: Shines offensively
Stach scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Aston Villa.
The midfielder was the engine for Leeds offensively, notching a goal and also providing service. He'll need to be a factor for Leeds to take points off a Man City side which has only conceded 25 goals in 27 EPL matches.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 278 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 278 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 3122 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2425 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More