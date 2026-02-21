Anton Stach News: Starting in midfield
Stach (hip) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa.
Stach starts in midfield for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after missing the last three matches due to a hip injury. The midfielder had started the two matches prior to his setback and returns directly to the starting XI. His presence provides an immediate boost in the middle of the park.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Feb. 21Yesterday
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 278 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 278 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Saturday, Jan. 3122 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 2425 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach See More