Anton Stach headshot

Anton Stach News: Starting in midfield

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Stach (hip) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa.

Stach starts in midfield for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa after missing the last three matches due to a hip injury. The midfielder had started the two matches prior to his setback and returns directly to the starting XI. His presence provides an immediate boost in the middle of the park.

Anton Stach
Leeds United
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Anton Stach
