Antonee Robinson Injury: Available against Villa

Robinson (Achilles) is back available for Saturday's clash against Aston Villa, coach Marco Silva said in the press conference, according to BBC.

Robinson was expected to be available for Saturday's game against the Villains after missing the last contest due to pain in his Achilles, and he will make the match squad for the game. He is expected to return directly to the starting XI since he is an undisputed starter when available, starting 32 games in his 33 appearances this season in the Premier League.