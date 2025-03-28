Fantasy Soccer
Antonee Robinson headshot

Antonee Robinson Injury: Could be available Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2025

Robinson (undisclosed) might be available for Saturday's FA Cup clash against Crystal Palace, according to manager Marco Silva. "The same three players are out. Harry Wilson, Reiss Nelson and Kenny Tete. Tete is out because he is not fit enough for the game, but he's already working with the team."

Robinson didn't play with the USMNT during the international window in March, but the fact that Silva didn't mention him in the pre-match press conference as an injury casualty suggests he should be available. Robinson has been one of the most consistent left-backs in the Premier League this season, starting in all but one of his 29 appearances while racking up 10 assists, 144 crosses, 77 tackles, 89 clearances and 50 interceptions.

Antonee Robinson
Fulham
