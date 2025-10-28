Robinson has been struggling to return from his long-term knee injury and will need to wait a bit longer before rejoining the match squad. His timeline for return remains uncertain for now, but the American could be back before the international break if his situation evolves positively. That would allow him to be included in the squad for the clash against Everton on Nov. 8. Until he fully regains his fitness and sensations, Ryan Sessegnon will remain the main starter at left-back for the Cottagers.