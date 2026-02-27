Antonee Robinson Injury: Late call after training

Robinson (ankle) is a late call for Sunday's match against Tottenham, according to manager Marco Silva. "Antonee is back in sessions with the team. We have another session, and we're going to make a decision after that."

Robinson is expected to face some testing ahead of Sunday's match after a final training session, with the defender questionable for the contest. This would be a solid return for the club, earning back one of the best two-way full-backs of last season. If fit, he will hope to see the start at left-back, with Ryan Sessegnon another option if Robinson is not fit enough to start.