Antonee Robinson Injury: Suffers minor ankle issue

Robinson suffered a minor ankle issue in training last week and ultimately missed Sunday's 3-1 win against Sunderland, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, according to Jack Kelly from Fulhamish. "He felt something in his ankle throughout the week, he wasn't feeling 100%. Doesn't look serious. He rested one session, he tried yesterday, but wasn't in conditions to travel."

