Antonee Robinson headshot

Antonee Robinson Injury: Suffers minor ankle issue

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Robinson suffered a minor ankle issue in training last week and ultimately missed Sunday's 3-1 win against Sunderland, coach Marco Silva said in a press conference, according to Jack Kelly from Fulhamish. "He felt something in his ankle throughout the week, he wasn't feeling 100%. Doesn't look serious. He rested one session, he tried yesterday, but wasn't in conditions to travel."

Robinson won't be available for Sunday's clash against the Black Cats after picking up an ankle issue in training last week. The knock is expected to be minor, but if it sidelines him for any stretch, it opens the door for Ryan Sessegnon to step into a bigger role at left-back for the Cottagers.

Antonee Robinson
Fulham
