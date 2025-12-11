Robinson is on the verge of being fit in the coming matches after the biggest update in his recovery from a knee injury, as the defender has been cleared to train with his teammates. He will likely take at least another week to return as he tests his fitness, potentially being fit for their match against Nottingham on Dec. 22. He has yet to start a match this season due to his injury after being one of the best left-backs in the league last campaign, likely to work towards the same position once fit.