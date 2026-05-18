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Antonee Robinson News: Converts from spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Robinson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Robinson scored his first Premier League goal on his 157th appearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Molineux, converting a first-half stoppage-time penalty with composure by sending the ball into the bottom-left corner past Jose Sa, while also adding one key pass, four crosses and four interceptions. Robinson has now scored one goal across 21 Premier League appearances this season, enduring a difficult campaign but showing improved form as the World Cup in June approaches.

Antonee Robinson
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