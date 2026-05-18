Antonee Robinson News: Converts from spot

Robinson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.

Robinson scored his first Premier League goal on his 157th appearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Molineux, converting a first-half stoppage-time penalty with composure by sending the ball into the bottom-left corner past Jose Sa, while also adding one key pass, four crosses and four interceptions. Robinson has now scored one goal across 21 Premier League appearances this season, enduring a difficult campaign but showing improved form as the World Cup in June approaches.