Antonee Robinson News: Converts from spot
Robinson scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Wolverhampton.
Robinson scored his first Premier League goal on his 157th appearance in Sunday's 1-1 draw at Molineux, converting a first-half stoppage-time penalty with composure by sending the ball into the bottom-left corner past Jose Sa, while also adding one key pass, four crosses and four interceptions. Robinson has now scored one goal across 21 Premier League appearances this season, enduring a difficult campaign but showing improved form as the World Cup in June approaches.
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