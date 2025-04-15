Antonee Robinson News: Error causes goal in loss

Robinson had six crosses (none accurate) and one chance created in Monday's 1-0 defeat against AFC Bournemouth. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Robinson was not at his best Monday. The highly rated left back executed four clearances, two interceptions and a tackle, but did not manage to place any of his six crosses accurately and caused an error that led to Bournemouth's winning goal. The American international has created 10 assists (second highest in the EPL) but it has been nine EPL games since his last.