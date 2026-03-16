Antonee Robinson News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Robinson registered four crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 0-0 draw versus Nottingham Forest. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 61st minute.

Robinson kept his third clean sheet of the season Sunday, his first since Dec. 27. He made five clearances and intercepted three passes on the defensive end. He also recorded four crosses and created one chance on the attack, giving him one of his best all-around performances of the season. He'll look to keep the momentum going Saturday versus Burnley.