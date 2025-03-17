Antonee Robinson News: Nine crosses and clean sheet

Robinson had nine crosses (one accurate) and six tackles in Sunday's 2-0 victory versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Robinson had a very strong outing Sunday, highlighted by his fifth clean sheet of the season. On the defensive end he contributed four tackles, three interceptions and two clearances. He was also very active on the attack as he tied a season high with nine crosses, although he recorded just one accurate cross and did not create a chance. He also played the full 90 minutes once again, something he has done in 28 of 29 Premier League matches this season.