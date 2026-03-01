Antonee Robinson headshot

Antonee Robinson News: Option from bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Robinson (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Tottenham.

Robinson is with his team after he appears to have passed some testing, earning a bench role after he was a late call. After only one game out, he will look to return to a starting role after testing his legs, typically a regular sight on the left of the defense.

Antonee Robinson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonee Robinson See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonee Robinson See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
20 days ago
FPL Gameweek 25 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
SOC
FPL Gameweek 25 Differentials: Low-Owned Players to Consider
Author Image
Brad Mayor
24 days ago
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 25
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
26 days ago