Antonee Robinson News: Option from bench
Robinson (ankle) is on the bench for Sunday's match against Tottenham.
Robinson is with his team after he appears to have passed some testing, earning a bench role after he was a late call. After only one game out, he will look to return to a starting role after testing his legs, typically a regular sight on the left of the defense.
