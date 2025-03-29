Antonee Robinson News: Returns during FA Cup

Robinson (undisclosed) started and played 71 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace.

Robinson was back on the field Saturday after withdrawing from the USMNT due to an undisclosed injury. He would see the start and play just over the hour mark, not having his best game in an embarrassing defeat. Either way, this is solid news for the defender, as he should resume his regular role on the left flank now that he is fit.