Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antonee Robinson headshot

Antonee Robinson News: Returns during FA Cup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 29, 2025

Robinson (undisclosed) started and played 71 minutes in Saturday's 3-0 FA Cup loss to Crystal Palace.

Robinson was back on the field Saturday after withdrawing from the USMNT due to an undisclosed injury. He would see the start and play just over the hour mark, not having his best game in an embarrassing defeat. Either way, this is solid news for the defender, as he should resume his regular role on the left flank now that he is fit.

Antonee Robinson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now