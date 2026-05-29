Antonee Robinson News: Should start at left-back

Robinson is expected to be the starting left-back for the USMNT in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Robinson had an up-and-down season at Fulham in the 2025/26, as he was unable to lock down a regular starting nod on the left side of the Cottagers' defense between injuries and the strong play of his competition, Ryan Sessegnon. Robinson started in 17 of his 22 EPL appearances in 2025/26, but he should be one of the key players for the USMNT thanks to his two-way upside. He should be heavily involved as a fantasy asset as well due to his attacking contributions.