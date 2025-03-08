Antonee Robinson News: Six crosses, four tackles in loss
Robinson had six crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles in Fulham's 2-1 loss Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Robinson created just one chance, and he only technically won one of the four tackles he registered. The defender should remain active against a rising Tottenham team next Sunday, but he'll have to do better for Fulham to get points from that encounter.
