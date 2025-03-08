Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antonee Robinson headshot

Antonee Robinson News: Six crosses, four tackles in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Robinson had six crosses (zero accurate) and four tackles in Fulham's 2-1 loss Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Robinson created just one chance, and he only technically won one of the four tackles he registered. The defender should remain active against a rising Tottenham team next Sunday, but he'll have to do better for Fulham to get points from that encounter.

Antonee Robinson
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now