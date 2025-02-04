Antonee Robinson News: Tenth assist of the season in win

Robinson assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory versus Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 20th minute.

Robinson collected his 10th win of the season but finding Raul Jimenez in the 61st minute. The fullback is the defender with the most assists in the Premier League, Mohamed Salah has only assisted more in the league with 13. The American has created at least one chance in each of his last nine games.