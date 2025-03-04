Fantasy Soccer
Antoni Milambo headshot

Antoni Milambo Injury: Doesn't train Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 4, 2025 at 9:54am

Milambo (undisclosed) did not train Tuesday ahead of Wednesday's match against Inter Milan, according to De Telegraaf.

Milambo looks likely to miss out Wednesday, with the midfielder not training Tuesday, the day before the match. This will be a brutal loss for the club, as he is a regular starter. This will force a replacement, with Luka Ivanusec as a likely replacement in the midfield.

Antoni Milambo
Feyenoord
