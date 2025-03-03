Antoni Milambo Injury: Gains questionable tag

Millambo is questionable for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan due to injury, according to manager Robin van Persie.

Millambo could be back with the club after missing their match over the weekend, as he has been given the chance to return. However, he will be a late call, likely facing a fitness test ahead of the contest to decide his availability. He has started in all but one of their UCL contests this season, so this could be a significant loss, with Gijs Smal as possible replacements.