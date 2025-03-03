Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antoni Milambo headshot

Antoni Milambo Injury: Gains questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 3, 2025 at 7:01am

Millambo is questionable for Wednesday's match against Inter Milan due to injury, according to manager Robin van Persie.

Millambo could be back with the club after missing their match over the weekend, as he has been given the chance to return. However, he will be a late call, likely facing a fitness test ahead of the contest to decide his availability. He has started in all but one of their UCL contests this season, so this could be a significant loss, with Gijs Smal as possible replacements.

Antoni Milambo
Feyenoord
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now