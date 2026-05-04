Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes once in win
Kinsky registered no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win over Aston Villa.
Kinsky was well on his way to securing his second straight clean sheet, but Emiliano Buendia scored a header in the final seconds of the match to pull a goal back. Kinsky still helped secure Spurs' second straight win though, putting the club one point above the relegation zone with three matches to play. He faces a crucial match versus Leeds on Monday, a side which has scored 47 goals through 35 matches this season.
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