Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes once Monday

Kinsky had three saves and allowed one goal in Monday's 1-1 draw against Leeds United.

Kinsky conceded one goal Monday, a Dominic Calvert-Lewin penalty in the 74th minute. He also made arguably the play of the match with a near impossible save on Sean Longstaff's close-range shot in the 98th minute to salvage a draw for Spurs. With his side just two points above the relegation zone with two matches to play, Kinsky will need to be at his best down the stretch. The more difficult of the two matches is this Sunday at Chelsea, a side which has scored 55 goals through 36 matches this season.