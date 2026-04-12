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Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes once Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

Kinsky recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Sunderland.

Kinsky made his first Premier League start of the season Sunday, replacing the injured Guglielmo Vicario (groin). He only faced two shots on target, but one took a heavy deflection that resulted in the only goal of the match. It's unclear if Vicario will be ready next week and if he's not, Kinsky will likely start again.

Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur
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