Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes once Sunday
Kinsky recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Sunderland.
Kinsky made his first Premier League start of the season Sunday, replacing the injured Guglielmo Vicario (groin). He only faced two shots on target, but one took a heavy deflection that resulted in the only goal of the match. It's unclear if Vicario will be ready next week and if he's not, Kinsky will likely start again.
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