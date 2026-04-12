Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes once Sunday

Kinsky recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 loss versus Sunderland.

Kinsky made his first Premier League start of the season Sunday, replacing the injured Guglielmo Vicario (groin). He only faced two shots on target, but one took a heavy deflection that resulted in the only goal of the match. It's unclear if Vicario will be ready next week and if he's not, Kinsky will likely start again.