Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes twice Saturday
Kinsky recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.
Kinsky made his second straight start Saturday and conceded two goals, including the late equalizer scored by Georginio Rutter. He's now made two saves and conceded three goals across his two starts this season. Next up is a must win for Kinsky and Spurs at Wolves on Saturday, a side which has scored a league-worst 24 goals across 33 matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonin Kinsky See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 335 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 335 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper GW32 Player Rankings: Best Premier League Picks23 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3224 days ago
-
Football Predictions
Champions League Best Bets for Wednesday, March 18: Picks, Predictions & Odds33 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonin Kinsky See More