Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes twice Saturday

Kinsky recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Brighton.

Kinsky made his second straight start Saturday and conceded two goals, including the late equalizer scored by Georginio Rutter. He's now made two saves and conceded three goals across his two starts this season. Next up is a must win for Kinsky and Spurs at Wolves on Saturday, a side which has scored a league-worst 24 goals across 33 matches this season.