Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes twice Tuesday
Kinsky had two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea.
Kinsky conceded two goals in Tuesday's loss, including a long-range strike by Enzo Fernandez that he was late to react to. The loss means Spurs' relegation battle will continue into the final day versus Everton with the squad needing at least a draw -- or a West Ham draw or loss -- to secure safety. Everton has scored 47 goals through 37 matches this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonin Kinsky See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 377 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 377 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3614 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3521 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonin Kinsky See More