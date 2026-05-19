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Antonin Kinsky News: Concedes twice Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Kinsky had two saves and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 2-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Kinsky conceded two goals in Tuesday's loss, including a long-range strike by Enzo Fernandez that he was late to react to. The loss means Spurs' relegation battle will continue into the final day versus Everton with the squad needing at least a draw -- or a West Ham draw or loss -- to secure safety. Everton has scored 47 goals through 37 matches this season.

Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur
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