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Antonin Kinsky News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2026

Kinsky recorded two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton.

Kinsky kept his first clean sheet of the season Saturday, helping Spurs secure their first Premier League win of 2026. He made two saves, including an impressive stop on Joao Gomes' free kick in the 98th minute which sealed the victory. With Guglielmo Vicario (groin) expected to return to training this week, it's unclear who will start in Sunday's clash at Aston Villa.

Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur
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