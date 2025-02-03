Antonin Kinsky News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Kinsky registered three saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Brentford.

Kinsky kept his first Premier League clan sheet Sunday, breaking a three-match streak where he conceded multiple goals. It was a performance that earned Spurs its first Premier League win since Dec. 15. After a massive second leg in the Carabao Cup semifinal at Liverpool on Thursday, he faces Manchester United Sunday, a side which has scored 28 goals through 24 matches this season.