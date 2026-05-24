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Antonin Kinsky News: Keeps clean sheet to clinch safety

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Kinsky recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 1-0 victory against Everton. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 97th minute.

Kinsky only faced one shot on target Sunday, but he was able to make a nice save on that attempt to secure the clean sheet. This victory clinched Spurs' safety from relegation, and Kinsky was a big reason why. He started the final seven matches of the season and kept two clean sheets, made 10 saves and conceded seven goals as Spurs won three, drew two and lost two over that stretch. His late season heroics could see him challenge for the starting job next season over Guglielmo Vicario.

Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur
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