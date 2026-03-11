Antonin Kinsky headshot

Antonin Kinsky News: Pulled in nightmare start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2026

Kinsky recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

Kinsky, who had only started two matches (both in the EFL Cup) throughout this entire season, was given the nod over the struggling Guglielmo Vicario in the biggest match of Spurs' season thus far. It could not have gone worse for the young keeper. Six minutes into the match he slipped while attempting to make a pass, leading to an easy Marcos Llorente goal. Then in the 14th minute, one of his defenders slipped which led to another Madrid goal. Just a minute later Kinsky slipped again right in front of his own net, allowing Julian Alvarez a tap-in goal which put Spurs in a 3-0 hole just 15 minutes into the game. Kinsky's confidence was clearly shot at that point and the manager subbed on Vicario to replace him. Kinsky went straight to the locker room with his head in his hands. It was about as bad of a performance as any keeper could have, so hopefully Kinsky is able to eventually put this day behind him.

Antonin Kinsky
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonin Kinsky See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Antonin Kinsky See More
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
295 days ago
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
296 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 18, 2025
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 26
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
February 17, 2025
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, Lineups
SOC
Premier League Preview: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Manchester United Predictions, Odds, Lineups
Author Image
Luke Atzert
February 14, 2025