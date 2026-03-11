Antonin Kinsky News: Pulled in nightmare start

Kinsky recorded no saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 5-2 defeat against Atlético Madrid.

Kinsky, who had only started two matches (both in the EFL Cup) throughout this entire season, was given the nod over the struggling Guglielmo Vicario in the biggest match of Spurs' season thus far. It could not have gone worse for the young keeper. Six minutes into the match he slipped while attempting to make a pass, leading to an easy Marcos Llorente goal. Then in the 14th minute, one of his defenders slipped which led to another Madrid goal. Just a minute later Kinsky slipped again right in front of his own net, allowing Julian Alvarez a tap-in goal which put Spurs in a 3-0 hole just 15 minutes into the game. Kinsky's confidence was clearly shot at that point and the manager subbed on Vicario to replace him. Kinsky went straight to the locker room with his head in his hands. It was about as bad of a performance as any keeper could have, so hopefully Kinsky is able to eventually put this day behind him.