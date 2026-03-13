Antonino Gallo Injury: Not entirely fit but available versus Napoli

Gallo has made Lecce's squad list for Saturday's match against Inter despite missing a pair of practices due to muscle fatigue.

Gallo should be an option as he made the initial cut, but he might not start or play less than usual due to his subpar fitness. Corrie Ndaba and Matias Perez are the alternatives in his role. Gallo has seen full minutes in nine straight matches, assisting once, contributing to two clean sheets and posting 36 crosses and 34 clearances over that span.