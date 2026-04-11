Antonino Gallo Injury: Option for Bologna match

Gallo (undisclosed) "did a portion of the training session with the rest of the team Saturday and will be called up, then we'll see how much he'll be able to play Sunday," coach Eusebio Di Francesco announced.

Gallo will be back after sitting out one fixture because of a muscular ailment, but he might not start as he usually does since he hasn't trained fully a lot. Corrie Ndaba took his place last week. Gallo has sent in multiple crosses in 11 consecutive displays, totaling 48 (13 accurate), assisting twice and adding 12 corners and 45 cleanances, with two clean sheets, over that span. Furthermore, he has created one or more chances in his last three appearances, totaling five.