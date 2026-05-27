Antonino Gallo News: Career best creative campaign

Gallo generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Genoa.

Gallo helped preserve a clean sheet in the final game of the season and created two chances, capping off his most creative campaign to date with a career-high four assists and enough to finish as Lecce's joint top assister in the league this season alongside Lameck Banda. The left-back created 36 chances and delivered 136 crosses over the season, while also contributing defensively with 58 tackles, 15 interceptions, 125 clearances and six blocks. He recorded nine clean sheets across 37 appearances (34 starts), as he helped his side secure survival.