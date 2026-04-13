Antonino Gallo News: Comes in at halftime in Bologna tilt

Gallo (undisclosed) had five crosses (two accurate), four corners and two clearances and created one scoring chance in 45 minutes in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Bologna.

Gallo was managed following a small muscular injury, but had a pretty good display overall. He has sent in multiple crosses in his last 12 appearances, totaling 53 deliveries (14 accurate) and tallying 16 corners, 14 tackles (10 won) and 47 clearances during that stretch, with two clean sheets. Additionally, this marked his fourth straight appearance with one or more key passes, for a total of six.