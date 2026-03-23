Antonino Gallo News: Decent outing in Roma fixture

Gallo created one scoring chance and had three crosses (zero accurate), nine clearances and three interceptions in Sunday's 1-0 loss to Roma.

Gallo was under pressure like the whole Lecce rearguard and put up good numbers in the back. He has sent in at least two crosses in 11 straight contests, accumulating 48 (13 accurate), assisting twice and logging 11 chances created and 12 corners over that span. Furthermore, this marked his 26th outing in a row with one or more clearances (99 total).