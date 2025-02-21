Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Antonino Gallo headshot

Antonino Gallo News: Leads team in crosses versus Udinese

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2025

Gallo won three of four tackles and had eight crosses (one accurate), two key passes and seven clearances in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Udinese.

Gallo had a strong performance on both ends, assembling his busiest stat line to date, but it wasn't enough to completely stop the opponents and he connected with a teammate in just one of his deliveries. He has totaled six chances created, 22 crosses (seven accurate), 12 tackles (10 won) and 17 clearances in his last five displays (all starts).

Antonino Gallo
Lecce
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now