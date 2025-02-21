Antonino Gallo News: Leads team in crosses versus Udinese

Gallo won three of four tackles and had eight crosses (one accurate), two key passes and seven clearances in Friday's 1-0 defeat against Udinese.

Gallo had a strong performance on both ends, assembling his busiest stat line to date, but it wasn't enough to completely stop the opponents and he connected with a teammate in just one of his deliveries. He has totaled six chances created, 22 crosses (seven accurate), 12 tackles (10 won) and 17 clearances in his last five displays (all starts).