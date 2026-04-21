Antonino Gallo News: Logs assist against Fiorentina

Gallo assisted once to go with five crosses (three accurate), four chances created and three corners in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Fiorentina.

Gallo was sharp in this one and teed up Tiago Gabriel with a precise corner kick, notching his fourth assist in the season and his third in his last five appearances. He registered a new season high in chances and has created at least one in five consecutive starts, adding 15 corners, 23 clearances and four tackles (one won) over that span, with no clean sheets. Moreover, this marked his 13th consecutive start with multiple crosses, for a total of 58 (18 accurate).