Antonino Gallo News: Logs assist in loss

Gallo made an assist, created three chances and sent in nine crosses (three accurate) during Saturday's 2-1 loss against Napoli.

Gallo was once again a big source of offense from the left flank, not only because he took the corner kick headed home by Jamil Siebert for the opener but for his constant ventures up the field to create for teammates from both open places and set pieces. That's now back-to-back games with an assist for the left-back, who racked up 33 crosses over his last six starts.